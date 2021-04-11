Justin Bieber’s newest full-length, Justice has made a triumphant return to the No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Billboard reports that in its third week of release, Justice garnered 74,000 equivalent album units, 67,000 of which came from SEA units, 6,000 from album sales, and 2,000 from TEA units. The album debuted at No. 1 on the chart on April 3 and then dropped to No. 2 the following week, when Rod Wave’s SoulFy took over the top spot.

This marks the project’s second nonconsecutive week on top of the chart, and Bieber’s first multi-week No. 1 album since 2010, when he released My World 2.0. That was Bieber’s first No. 1 album to spend multiple weeks in the top spot, spending four non-consecutive weeks in that position. Bieber has earned a total of eight No. 1 albums, with all six No. 1 projects between 2010 and 2020 sitting at the top for just one week.

More recently, his single “Peaches” with Givēon and Daniel Caesar fell to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 1. It’s been a busy few months for the 27-year-old, who also released the surprise six-track EP Freedom on April 4.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Demi Lovato released her highest-charting album since 2015 with Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which bowed at No. 2. The project saw 74,000 equivalent album units, with 38,000 coming from album sales, 33,000 from SEA units, and 2,000 from TEA units. Meanwhile, the aforementioned SoulFly fell to No. 3.