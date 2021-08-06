Lil Wayne and KSI joined forces in the latter’s new music video for “Lose,” the melodic MC’s first single since the release of his sophomore effort “All Over The Place.”

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I have a song with Lil Wayne,” KSI said in a statement. “If you told me 10 years ago that this was gonna happen, I would have laughed in your face and blocked you from my contacts. But here we are, it’s a reality.” The crooner added that he and Wayne “have come together to make a track no one will expect. From the singing chorus to the amazing verses, this is a song that will live on for decades.” Sprinkled with a mix of live-action and colorful animation, the moody video for “Lose” follows both MCs as they therapize about their broken hearts over a driving, pop-punk-infused chorus.

The new song from KSI comes at the heels of his sophomore release “All Over The Place,” the 2021 follow-up to his debut LP “Dissimulation,” which established KSI as one of the biggest breakthrough artists of 2020. “All Over The Place” was packed with an eclectic mix of features, from pop icons like YUNGBLUD, Anne-Marie, and Craig David, to many of today’s biggest hip hop stars like Future, Polo G, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk. In addition to being a crossover success, KSI has also spent a lot of time learning and investing in BitCoin. “I think Bitcoin is the future,” he recently told GQ. It’s definitely going to be long-term, but in ten years’ time, people who invested will be laughing.”

Check out the new video for “Lose” below: