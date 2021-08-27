Lil Uzi Vert was a guest at a decidedly joyous wedding, resulting in an assortment of video clips that fans understandably can’t get enough of.

At some point on Thursday, fans who were quick to tune in for Uzi’s Instagram Live session were treated to footage of him enthusiastically dancing with other wedding guests. Though it’s unclear where exactly the marriage celebration took place, several resulting footage shares have linked it to New York City.

Also unclear, at least at the time of this writing, is whose wedding Uzi was seen clearly enjoying himself at. Some fans have speculated it was a friend’s family member’s nuptials. On Instagram, @ockboomin shared a number of photos with Uzi from the night of the wedding, including several posed in front of a customized Bugatti.