Is there a Lil Uzi Vert and Human Made collab on the horizon?
On Sunday, the Eternal Atake artist—who’s set to be among those participating in an anniversary celebration of the 40/40 Club in NYC—teased exactly that on Instagram. In a series of Story updates, Uzi showed off an appropriately bat-shaped item that seems to be a pillow crafted by NIGO’s Human Made label.
“You ready,” Uzi wrote in one update, complete with a bat emoji. On the front of the apparent pillow is Uzi’s name:
No additional info was provided. At the time of this writing, neither the official Human Made account nor NIGO himself had posted the item, which is certain to be a hit among fans.
Uzi is known to be an enthusiastic appreciator of the Human Made label. In February, the forehead diamond era was launched by way of a muted video clip of Uzi in the studio wearing a rare Human Made varsity-style jacket.
The teased bat pillow collab arrives alongside widely shared footage of Uzi’s latest stage-diving endeavor, this time at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival in Chicago:
In July, Uzi linked up with Trippie Redd—who’s since become a key part of the reignited Kanye West and Drake feud—for the Trip at Knight track “Holy Smokes.” Revisit that below.