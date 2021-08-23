Is there a Lil Uzi Vert and Human Made collab on the horizon?

On Sunday, the Eternal Atake artist—who’s set to be among those participating in an anniversary celebration of the 40/40 Club in NYC—teased exactly that on Instagram. In a series of Story updates, Uzi showed off an appropriately bat-shaped item that seems to be a pillow crafted by NIGO’s Human Made label.

Image via Lil Uzi Vert on Instagram

“You ready,” Uzi wrote in one update, complete with a bat emoji. On the front of the apparent pillow is Uzi’s name:

Image via Lil Uzi Vert on Instagram

No additional info was provided. At the time of this writing, neither the official Human Made account nor NIGO himself had posted the item, which is certain to be a hit among fans.

Image via Lil Uzi Vert on Instagram

Uzi is known to be an enthusiastic appreciator of the Human Made label. In February, the forehead diamond era was launched by way of a muted video clip of Uzi in the studio wearing a rare Human Made varsity-style jacket.

The teased bat pillow collab arrives alongside widely shared footage of Uzi’s latest stage-diving endeavor, this time at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival in Chicago:

In July, Uzi linked up with Trippie Redd—who’s since become a key part of the reignited Kanye West and Drake feud—for the Trip at Knight track “Holy Smokes.” Revisit that below.