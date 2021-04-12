Lil Snupe’s promising career was tragically cut short when he was murdered in 2013 at just 18 years old. While the music world has had time to mourn his death in the open, Lil Snupe’s father Charlie Brown was incarcerated at the time of his death. Now that he’s a free man, Brown was able to finally visit his son’s grave in the late rapper’s hometown of Winnfield, Louisiana

On Sunday, he posted a video on his bigsnupe318 Instagram account showing his associates taking him to Snupe’s grave. During the ride, Brown explained that he’s been in prison for 20 years and couldn’t openly grieve while he was doing time. (In an April 4 post, he said “last week this time I was locked up,” indicating a late March release.)

“I been holding this shit right here since 2013,” Brown said at the beginning of the video. “Held this shit eight years in the pen. I had to hold it in.”

When he got to Snupe’s grave, Brown wasn’t pleased with its condition. Although it is congruent with the other plots in the cemetery, he believes Snupe should’ve had a monument dedicated to him along with a headstone. He then blamed Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and other artists for not making sure Snupe’s grave was more elaborate.

“Ain’t been no rappers down here that was fucking with Lil Snupe? One of them n***as in the rap game? One of them major ass n***as?” he asked. “Y’all dudes say y’all solid, man. … Snupe wouldn’t have did y’all like that, bruh.”

Before his death, Lil Snupe credited his father’s love for music as one of his introductions to rap. His dad’s recorded jail freestyles were even featured on some of Snupe’s tapes.