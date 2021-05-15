Lil Reese was among three men who were reportedly shot Saturday morning inside a parking garage in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Chicago police report.

According to news outlet CWB Chicago, two of the men are at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while the other is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Reese’s condition was not immediately clear.

CWB reports that police responded to calls of gunshots fired at 6 West Grand Avenue around 9:53 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found Reese and two other victims, a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, wounded. Officers also discovered a stolen Dodge Durango peppered with bullet holes that had crashed near the scene.

CWB took to Twitter to post a video of Chicago police’s arrival at the scene of the crime.

The news arrives just 18 months after the 28-year-old rapper was critically wounded when he was shot in the neck by a man armed with an AK47 assault rifle Country Club Hills suburb of Chicago.

WGN reported at the time that there was a car chase and that witnesses heard as many as 12 gunshots. According to the report, the individual who was pursuing Reese stepped out of his vehicle, shot Reese and fled the scene.

Reese was hospitalized for a few days at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, before returning home to make a full recovery.

This story is developing.