Get Back Gang is exactly what it alludes to.

King Von’s alleged killer Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks was released on bond on Friday. During an Instagram Live session, Lil Reese was asked how he felt about his fellow GBG member’s accused murderer being released from jail.

“We gon’ roll his ass up real soon,” Lil Reese said. “On my momma. Roll his ass right up. Big ass Backwoods. Big ass Backwoods, we gon’ roll his ass up.”

Fans have been closely monitoring this situation since Von was killed during an altercation with Quando Rondo in November 2020. Lul Tim was charged with firing the fatal shots at King Von and was taken to the Fulton County Jail following the incident. Per Fulton County Jail records, Leeks was granted a $100,000 bond that was paid on Friday. Rondo—who has stuck by Leeks side since the shooting—broke the news by welcoming Lul Tim home on Instagram.

Since the incident, life hasn’t been the easiest for Quando Rondo. The rapper’s shows have been canceled by elected officials due to threats of violence. Also, entertainers associated with Von—like Lil Durk, 600 Breezy, Lil Reese, and more—have made it clear that they are prepared to take matters into their own hands.