Most who diss Eminem suffer some major consequences. But before that could even happen to Lil Pump, who flooded his social media with cries of “fuck Eminem” back in December, was asked to elaborate this weekend on The Fat Joe Show.



“Who? I don’t remember that” Pump told Fat Joe over Instagram Live.

Pump later apologized, but it seemingly wasn’t for dissing Eminem, rather for falling asleep during a previous interview request for Joe’s show. Pump’s response, which was originally reported by HotNewHipHop, could just his way of avoiding the worst case scenario. After all, nobody wants to go toe-to-toe with one of the most lethal lyricists of all time. For Em fans, however, the diss itself might be hard to forget.

“Fuck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old ass,” Pump said on Instagram back in December. “You lame as fuck, bitch. I woke up on bullshit today, I’m back on my fuck shit.”

Of course, this isn’t Pump’s only controversy in recent months. Back in January, Pump, alongside others like Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and Tyga, attended a maskless party in the middle of the pandemic. And in December, JetBlue reportedly banned Pump over his refusal to wear a face mask during a flight to Los Angeles, where he allegedly became verbally abusive with the onboard crew.

As for Eminem, he’s recently released five remastered, HD videos from his 2002 album, The Eminem Show. The updated footage includes “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “Sing for the Moment,” “White America,” “Superman,” and “Without Me.” Shady has yet to publically acknowledge Pump’s diss.