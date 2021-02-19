Eminem stans received an unexpected gift this week. And no, it wasn’t a full-length project that seemingly came out of nowhere; it was remastered videos from his 2002 studio album, The Eminem Show.

Em announced the release on social media Thursday afternoon, showing side-by-side shots of the original and updated HD versions. The Eminem Show was supported by five videos: “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “Sing for the Moment,” “White America,” “Superman,” and “Without Me.”

Though it had a much lighter tone than its predecessor, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show was both a critical and commercial success. The diamond-certified project debuted at No. 1 and became 2002’s highest-selling album in both the U.S. and around the world. It also earned Eminem multiple Grammy awards, including Best Rap Album and Best Music Video for “Without Me.” That video managed to surpass 1 billion views at the end of last year. Em celebrated the occasion by releasing the visiual in HD.

You can check out the remastered videos for The Eminem Show on the rapper’s official YouTube page.

The releases came on the heels of another The Eminem Show milestone. Earlier on Thursday, Chart Data confirmed the album’s “’Till I Collapse” had received more than 1 billion Spotify streams, making it the most-streamed non-single of all time.