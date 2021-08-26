Lil Nas X has dropped off a short video announcing that his debut album Montero will be arriving next month.

The clip also teases a new song from the “Old Town Road” artist.

“creating this album has been therapy for me,” Nas X wrote on social media of the upcoming project. “i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Montero will arrive on Friday, September 17 and will likely feature the previously released singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, all three of which received visuals.

Earlier this week, Taco Bell announced that Lil Nas X was named the fast food chain’s first Chief Impact Officer.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans—including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

The 22-year-old used to work at the restaurant.