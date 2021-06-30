Lil Nas X responded to criticism that Benzino made about his BET Awards performance.

“I’m sorry but the thought of niggas sitting their kids down in the living room and telling them gay people exist is so hilarious to me,” Lil Nas quote tweeted in response to a HotNewHipHop article about Benzino complaining about his performance.

Benzino took to Instagram earlier this week to voice his opinion on Lil Nas X’s performance. He said that he believed it to be over-the-top, and BET should have stopped it.

“That sh*t BET pulled yesterday was lame asf,” Benzino wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. “It was too uncomfortable, too irresponsible, too forced and too irrelevant to the awards,” he continued. “Homie ain’t even hot like that for music anymore anyway. It’s a shame what all this is comming too. I wish I has the backing to bring the Source Awards back.”

This lead to outrage from others that Benzino apparently didn’t see coming, prompting him to make another post on Instagram trying to explain that he isn’t homophobic, and that he has many gay friends. He then made another post claiming that he’s been threatened.

You can read his posts below.

Like he’s done in the past, Lil Nas X’s content continues to expose the intolerance many people have with the LGBTQ community.