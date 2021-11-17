Lil Nas X is on the latest episode of Maury.

His Maury appearance begins with a clip from Nas’ “Thats What I Want” music video, in which he tells the story of falling in love with his football teammate. Unfortunately for Nas X, his teammate, whose name is Yai, is with someone else and hiding a family from his lover. Nas X confronts the issue head-on by taking the man and his wife on an episode of Maury with the real Maury Povich.

“Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers. Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child,” a description for the video reads. “Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

This type of creativity was present throughout the rollout for Nas X’s debut album, Montero. Leading up to the release of the album, Nas X sported a pregnant belly shortly before the project’s release, implying that he was about to give birth to the work of art.

The album’s “Industry Baby” single also went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Jack Harlow his first No. 1 song. The rapper tweeted about the accomplishment as well.

As Nas X continues to build on the world he’s created with Montero, check out his very dramatic and hilarious Maury appearance up top.