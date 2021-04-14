After dropping off their sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine last Friday, Brockhampton is back with the visuals for their single “Count on Me.”

The music video, which was directed by Dan Streit and Kevin Abstract, stars Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike taking a romantic trek into the woods to get trippy off what appears to be some hallucinogens and do some skinny dipping.

“i guess i’m a video vixen now,” Nas X wrote when promoting the visuals on Twitter.

Brockhampton previously shared the music video for their​​​​​​​ project’s first single, the Danny Brown-featuring “Buzzcut,” back in March.

Roadrunner boasts appearances from Danny Brown, JPEGMafia, Charlie Wilson, Baird, SoGone SoFlexy, ASAP Rocky, and ASAP Ferg. When announcing the album, Kevin Abstract told fans that Brockhampton will drop one more album later this year and said that they will “be our last.”

Check out the video for “Count on Me” above and head here to stream Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The track itself features vocals from Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty, and ASAP Rocky.