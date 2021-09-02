Lil Nas X is pregnant with a 15-track debut studio album.

To celebrate the impending arrival of the new record, X collaborated with photographer Adrian Per for a People-published special report featuring a collection of images spotlighting the metaphorical pregnancy.

The idea for the shoot, X explained to writer Brianne Tracy, was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on a track off Montero. As for the superb timing of the pregnancy-themed shoot’s release, which comes just days after X shared a spoof of Drake’s pregnant emoji-filled Certified Lover Boy cover art, Nas expressed surprise at how it all coming together.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen,” he said.

Elaborating on this expression of artistic parenthood, Lil Nas X said he guesses he’s both “the father as well as the mother,” though he noted that the producers he worked with on the new album are also akin to fathers.

“Or maybe uncles,” he added.