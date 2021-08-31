Lil Nas X’s Montero rollout has been one for the ages, complete with blood-infused “Satan shoes” and the brief but unforgettable omnipresence of “nah he tweakin.’”

Tuesday, mere hours after sharing his own take on Drake and Damien Hirst’s pregnant emoji-centered Certified Lover Boy art, X unveiled the cover for his debut full-length.

Fans were quick to note that the silhouette of X seen on the cover, which the “Sun Goes Down” artist later confirmed references a John Stephens piece titled Genesis II, was previously featured in the “Industry Baby” video and a Montero teaser clip.

Others, including whoever’s currently running the Tidal Twitter account, compared X’s placement on the cover art to a key moment from SpongeBob SquarePants lore. X himself pointed to the oft-used floating meme. Mr. SquarePants was also recently drawn into discussions surrounding the second iteration of Kanye West’s Donda performance art events, which ended with West floating up to the theoretical heavens.

X later pointed to a verse from the Book of Genesis, which recounts—among other things—how a higher power decided to have themselves a bit of rest after handcrafting all of existence.

Montero, due Sept. 17, was described by X in a recent Variety feature as being “much more personal” than his previous work. “I have a goal in my head for where I want to be, but my entire life and career has been just going in and winging it,” X said in the cover piece by Jem Aswad and Ramin Setoodeh.

Below, see more of X’s comments about the Montero cover art, as well as what fans think about its unveiling.