Drake had the internet in a frenzy Monday morning when he dropped his Certified Lover Boy album art—featuring rows of pregnant women in emoji form. But as the major summer releases keep flying at us—first Kanye West’s Donda, then CLB on Friday—Lil Nas X decided to poke some fun at Drizzy’s cover as he prepares for his debut album, Montero, to release on Sept. 17.

In proper Lil Nas fashion, the artist shared a prank album cover for Montero to his Twitter feed and on Instagram, reminding fans of its release date. The cover featured 12 pregnant men emoji, implying that maybe we’ll be getting some baby-making tunes from Nas as well.

Unlike Nas’ fun take on Drizy’s latest cover, Drake’s choice was done by conceptual artist Damien Hirst, who he tagged in his CLB announcement. Fans haven’t been too sure what to think of the cover, especially after Yeezy just landed on a black box for his Donda art. Either way, the album is finally on its way after being “cooked” since July, according to Drizzy.

Montero was teased last week with a skit-style trailer from Nas himself, following the events of the “Industry Baby” video, as the rapper shared what the album’s process has meant to him.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Nas said. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”