The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack has arrived via Republic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The music for the film boasts 16 tracks. The project includes appearances from artists like Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Symba on “See Me Fly,” 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne on “Control the World,” and Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kash Doll on “Hoops.” Additional features include Lil Tecca, Cordae, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Freedia, and more.

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin appeared on the soundtrack’s first single “We Win,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart. Shortly after, SZA and SAINt JHN shared their collab “Just for Me.” Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score” and Uzi’s “Pump Up the Jam” were later heard in the film’s most recent trailer.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. The movie is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and will star LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and others.

Until then, stream the soundtrack below.