Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been terrorizing rap in their own way. As a result, fans have been anxiously waiting for them to drop their joint project. During an interview with MTV News, Lil Baby made it clear that the album isn’t just a rumor. In fact, he even shared the album’s potential title.

“Me and Durk locked in every night. That’s the new one. We coming. Me and Durk dropping an album for sure,” Lil Baby said before revealing that the project could be titled The Voice of the Heroes.

“When it comes to that street sh*t that ‘hood sh*t, we like the heroes,” Baby said when explaining the title. “The kids look at us as heroes.”

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing a joint album for a while. The concept started as a fan suggestion on Twitter that grew legs. Initially, the pair sent public messages on social media to let their fans know that they are considering the idea.

Now, Lil Baby is giving the album precedence over his 4PF label compilation mixtape, Lamborgini Boys. Baby goes on to tell MTV that The Voice of the Heroes won’t disappoint and will feature Durk and Baby’s versatility in all of its glory. Also, it won’t be the only album they give fans.

“We got songs with bars, we got songs with vibes,” Baby said. “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out. … We got more than one album recorded. We been locked in with each other. That sh*t easy.”

Along with joining forces with Lil Durk, Lil Baby has also partnered with Rap Snacks to introduce their new beverage line. The Lil Baby Oowee Lemonade will come in five flavors and is expected to hit stores that sell Rap Snack products soon.

Watch Lil Baby’s full conversation with MTV News above.