Rap Snacks is expanding its brand with the help of one of the biggest names in the game.

On Monday, Rap Snack introduce their new beverage line and they tapped Lil Baby to help roll out the drinks.

The Lil Baby Oowee Lemonade comes in five flavors—fruit punch, strawberry watermelon, mango pineapple, blueberry, and sweet tea. The lemonades will be available nationally at stores that sell Rap Snacks products.

“I know my fans are going to love this line of Oowee Lemonades,” Lil Baby said when unveiling the product. He went on to explain that a portion of the proceeds he receives from his Oowee Lemonades will go to philanthropic efforts supported by his BossUp Foundation.

“I’m excited that proceeds from every purchase are a ‘give back’ to help our communities,” he continued. “It’s exciting to be a part of something that will lift people from my hometown and nationally through the BossUp Foundation. It’s life-changing—I’ve never been a part of anything like this before.”

Lil Baby’s new partnership comes after his performance at this year’s Grammys. Similar to his connection with Rap Snacks, Lil Baby blended his interests and love for humanity while performing his socially-charged record, “The Bigger Picture.”



“We’re so excited to make this announcement after Lil Baby’s show stopping appearance at the Grammys. This extension of his partnership with us will connect with his growing fanbase the world over,” the CEO of Rap Snacks, James Lindsay, said while a partner in Rap Snacks’ parent company, Percy “Master P” Miller, explained how Lil Baby’s new lemonade continues the brand’s goal.

“We started with snacks, now we are expanding our business to the beverage side,” Master P said. “We are committed to creating quality products and showing the world that we too can compete in the food and beverage space.”