Schoolboy Q Announces 'Blue Lips' Weekends Summer Tour

ScHoolboy Q will be on the road this summer for the Blue Lips Weekend tour to promote his latest album, Blue Lips.
The rapper, along with Top Dawg Entertainment, released the news on Wednesday with posts on social media highlighting the tour and the cities Q is planning to visit. The tour will kickoff in Toronto on July 18 and make its way to Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before finishing up in Seattle on August 11. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 26.
In his tweet, Q initially revealed he was only doing a handful of shows before announcing he "MigHt add more weekends," in a following post.
The Figg St. native dropped his sixth studio album, Blue lips, on March 1 and debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured guest appearances by Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty and more. Two days after the album dropped, Q ranked it first as his favorite album he's ever made.
"I'm 2 good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment.. I'm 37 and still Hungry I Honestly don't tHink nobody can fuck wit me to be real," Q went on. "I always find new pockets & i been nervous befo but neva scared… im 1 of tHem 1's easy.. I made tHis album for artist tHinking ppl don't want dope sHit nomo…"
He added, "I stayed away from interviews on purpose coming into tHis album and just kept it music… I got interviews lined up now to go more in deptH but yea ignore da circus cuHz it's getting weird.. music needs music… music needs effort.. BLUELIPS."