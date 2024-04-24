Schoolboy Q Announces 'Blue Lips' Weekends Summer Tour

ScHoolboy Q will be on the road this summer for the Blue Lips Weekend tour to promote his latest album, Blue Lips.

The rapper, along with Top Dawg Entertainment, released the news on Wednesday with posts on social media highlighting the tour and the cities Q is planning to visit. The tour will kickoff in Toronto on July 18 and make its way to Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before finishing up in Seattle on August 11. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 26.

In his tweet, Q initially revealed he was only doing a handful of shows before announcing he "MigHt add more weekends," in a following post.