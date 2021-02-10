LeBron James took to social media on Tuesday night to preview the highly anticipated Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z track “What It Feels Like,” which will be featured on the soundtrack to the Shaka King-directed film Judas and the Black Messiah.

LeBron’s preview of the record sees Jay-Z mentioning Drake and OVO producer 40. “What It Feels Like” is the first time both Jay-Z and Nipsey have been on a track together.

Check out LeBron’s preview below.

The soundtrack for the film, which was executive produced by Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Ryan Coolger, and Archie Davis, features appearances by Polo G, Saba, Smino, Rapsody, Pooh Shiesty, Kiana Ledé, Black Thought, Nas, Bump J, G Herbo, and others.

The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal. Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Martin Sheen, Ashton Sanders, Jermaine Fowler, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, are also in the film.

“What It Feels Like,” along with the full soundtrack Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, will be available on Friday, February 12. Judas and the Black Messiah the movie will also be released to HBO Max and movie theaters on the same day.