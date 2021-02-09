Since he was the spook by the door who started the infiltration, it’s only fitting that Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues with a movie about Fred Hampton.

On Tuesday, the soundtrack for Judas and The Black Messiah was unveiled. The project is executive produced by superproducer, Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Black Panther’s Ryan Coolger, and Archie Davis. It features a host of talented artists including a track from Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z.





Hov and Nip will appear on the song “What It Feels Like” together. Although Jigga openly supported Nipsey’s career and business decisions, this will be the first time the two will be on the same track. A posthumous verse from a figure like Nipsey is always special and the now-rare Hov feature will undoubtedly generate attention. Also, Nipsey was betrayed by an associate leading to his death—like Hampton—and Jay-Z was born on the day the Black Panther was assassinated.

Along with Nipsey and Hov, G Herbo and Bump J reconnect on the soundtrack. Like Hampton, Bump and Herb are two Chicago legends that crafted the aptly titled song, “Revolutionary.” The project also features Chicago’s Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Black Thought, Nas, and more.

Judas and The Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. It will hit both the box office and HBO Max on Friday.