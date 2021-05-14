Larry June has been dropping off a steady stream of albums and projects over the last couple of years.

Now, he’s revealed his first album of 2021 will arrive on June 11 and has also shared the project’s first track, “Wait On Me.” Directed by TheDailyGems, in the video, we see quintessential June completely at ease as he lounges on a luxurious yacht and kicks it with friends, savoring life’s finer things.

In 2020, the San Francisco native shared six projects, with the year bookended by the December 2020 mixtape Numbers and the March 2020 studio album Adjust to the Game, which included features from Chuck Inglish, G. Perico, and Chezi. The prior year saw June drop five projects in total.

Watch the video for “Wait On Me” at the top and stream the song below.