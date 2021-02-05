On the last day of Donald Trump’s presidency, he granted pardons and commutations to a long list of people, Kodak Black among them. While Kodak’s legal woes are far from over due to an outstanding sexual assault case, the Florida rapper has resufaced following the pardon. It would seem he’s currently a free man as he awaits trial, and he’s already gotten himself a new look and seemingly a tiny dog, too.

In photos that have surfaced online, fans have already noticed a few obvious changes to Kodak’s aesthetic. Not only is he sporting a new hairstyle, it would appear he’s gotten a new forehead tattoo as well. He also lost weight while behind bars, if the photos are any indication. Black has yet to post any photos of himself online following his release, although he did drop a new song titled “Last Day In.”

The photos that have surfaced look to be from a trip he took to see jeweler Johnny Dang, who provided him with new pieces.

Shortly after he received a pardon from Trump, Kodak personally thanked the ex-president in a tweet.

“I want to thank the president for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence,” he wrote. “I also want to thank everyone for their support and love.”

While the Trump pardon was a victory for the rapper, prosecutors have indicated they are looking to “aggressively” pursue Kodak’s sexual assault case in South Carolina.