Days after Kodak Black’s prison sentence was commuted by Donald Trump, the rapper has released his latest song “Last Day In.”

On the track, Kodak appears to address his release and reflects on returning home, rapping, “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money/All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

On Jan. 20, after Kodak was let out, he took to Twitter, thanking Trump “for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence.” However, the rapper is still facing an outstanding first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge in South Carolina, which stems from a 2016 incident, where he allegedly raped a woman.

But Kodak wasn't done. Days after his prison release, the rapper returned to Twitter to express more gratitude toward the former president. He shared a photo of a gold bar embossed with Trump's name, as well as a picture of 45 with a locs photohopped on his head. In the latter post, Kodak confirmed he was on the Trump train even before his sentence was commuted.

Other rap notables received clemency from Trump, including Lil Wayne for pending federal weapons charges and Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, who was incarcerated for attempted murder and narcotics distribution. Weezy also released his own post-pardon track this week, “Ain’t Got Time.”

Listen to Kodak Black’s song “Last Day In” at the top.