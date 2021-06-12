Kodak Black rang in his 24th birthday on a generous note.

The Florida rapper took to Instagram on Friday to show off a custom diamond bracelet he purchased for Cardi B. The piece was created by Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers and featured a handful of iced-out charms, including one that was dedicated to Cardi’s daughter, Kulture; another that looked like a Birkin bag, and one that read “Cardikay.”

“Cardi B I Hope You Like Yo Bracelet,” Kodak captioned the video.

Cardi’s debut commercial single was 2017’s “Bodak Yellow,” a song that was inspired by Kodak’s flow on “No Flockin.” The track topped the Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks, and made Cardi the second female MC to reach No. 1 with a solo record. Since then, “Bodak Yellow” has moved more than 10 million units in the United States, making it Cardi’s first diamond-certified song. Though some have accused Cardi of failing to properly credit Kodak for the single’s success, the Bill Israel rapper has shown nothing but love and support for his fellow artist.

Cardi has yet to comment on the gift.

Earlier on Friday, Kodak blessed fans with a four-track EP in celebration of his birthday. It featured Jacquees, Rylo Rodriguez, Yo Gotti, and Lil Keed.