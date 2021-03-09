Kodak Black has rallied his fans since coming home to go against any rapper who doesn’t pay homage. Yet, sometimes, his followers are so loyal that they tend to jump the gun.

On Tuesday, Cardi B’s breakthrough hit single, “Bodak Yellow,” was certified diamond. As many know, “Bodak Yellow” is Cardi’s freestyle/take on Kodak’s “No Flockin.” Some fans assumed that Cardi neglected to give Kodak his proper credit for inspiring the hit leading her to clap back at a troll by reminding them that she and Black are on great terms.

“He got credit on the song WE both getting rich with the song till we die ..The song is called Bodak Yellow for a reason,” Cardi said to a fan while also sharing a screenshot of Black calling her his “twin.” “You hoes get on this app saying the dumbest shit.”

Although Kodak has been taking aim at rappers like Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty for not paying homage, Cardi B isn’t in his crosshairs. In fact, Black congratulated Bardi for her record-breaking single once news broke that she became the first diamond-selling female rapper.

“Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right @iamcardib,” Black tweeted.