It appears Kanye West is still fighting for his marriage.

While visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, the polarizing artist took the mic and began reflecting on the mistakes he made throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian. West admitted to the crowd that some of his behavior was unacceptable, but remained hopeful he could change the narrative and ultimately repair the damage that was caused.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” Ye said, as reported by Page Six. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”

West, who shares four children with Kardashian, went on to say that he tries to be next to his family as much as possible, but would ideally like to be “back home” with his kids and estranged wife.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK …,” he continued. “… [But] when God —who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

The speech took place about nine months after Kardashian filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The 41-year-old reality star is rumored to be dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, though they have not confirmed the status of their relationship.

“Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” a source told E! News, noting the feeling is mutual. “[Kardashian] is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else … She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”