It’s official. Kanye West’s Donda has become his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

The massive 27-track effort from Yeezy topped the chart with the biggest sales week of any album this year, earning 309,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Sept. 2, according to Billboard.

These numbers include 357.4 million on-demand streams and 37,000 in pure sales. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour previously held the record for the charting week ending June 5 with 295,000 equivalent album units. Yeezy’s latest offering also earned the largest streaming week of the year for an album, surpassing J. Cole’s The Off-Season, which earned 325.05 million on-demand streams during its May debut week.

Kanye’s 10th No. 1 album makes him the first artist who debuted this century to score, well, 10 No. 1 albums.

.@kanyewest becomes the first artist debuting this century to earn a milestone ten #1 albums on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) September 5, 2021

It also makes him the seventh artist in history to have 10 chart-topping albums. The Beatles have the most with 19, Jay-Z isn’t too far behind with 14, and Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Eminem, and Elvis Presley also have 10 or more. Drake and Taylor Swift both have nine, with Drizzy expected match Kanye’s accomplishment with Certified Lover Boy, as it’s projected to chart next week with 575,000-625,000 album equivalent units.

Donda also marks Kanye’s 10th straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, a feat he shares with only Eminem.

Elsewhere on the chart, Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power debuted at No. 2 with 98,000 equivalent album units. Rodrigo’s debut album now sits at No. 3 on the chart, after another stint at No. 1 last week.