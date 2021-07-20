Justin Bieber has just made history after becoming the youngest solo artist in history to notch 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Bieber reached the milestone at 27-years-old, dethroning Drake, who previously held the record after getting his 100th entry at 28.

According to Billboard, Bieber accomplished this record-breaking feat with the song “Stay” that he’s on with The Kid LAROI. That song currently sits at No. 3 on the charts. Before Bieber passed Drake, the artist who previously sat below Drizzy as the second youngest artist to reach 100 songs on the charts was Lil Wayne, who accomplished the feat at 29.

Bieber also joins a rare company, sitting behind Drake, the cast of Glee, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Future, Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley, Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Jay-Z as the only artist with triple-figure Hot 100 hits in their career.