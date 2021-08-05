Justin Bieber is headed back to Sin City.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer announced Justin Bieber & Friends, the Vegas Weekender—a three-day event that marks the Biebs’ “first-ever curated travel experience.” According to Pollen, the weekend will be jam-packed with activities selected by the artist. We’re talking a skate park takeover, pop-up restaurants, a series of musical guests handpicked by Bieber, as well as an intimate performance by the man himself.

“Been planning this one for a while,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “I’m heading to Vegas and I’m taking some friends.”

The musical lineup for the Vegas Weekender has yet to be announced.

Justin Bieber & Friends, the Vegas Weekender will take place from Oct. 7-10. You can learn more about the event at Pollen’s website.

News of the event comes just weeks after Bieber hit up Vegas to perform three concerts at Wyn venues within 24 hours. He treated fans to songs off his 2021 album, Justice, and was joined by the Kid LAROI for a performance of “Stay.”

Migos will host a similar event presented by Pollen this fall. The trio’s “takeover” will go down from Oct. 14-16, and will include performances by Migos, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Rubi Rose, and more.