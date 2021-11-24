Jack Harlow has always been an artist who makes sure to show love to his loyal fanbase, especially those who have been rocking with the Kentucky rapper since day one.

One of those OG fans showed up to the last stop of the Creme de la Creme tour in Birmingham, Alabama, and Harlow recognized him and shouted him out onstage.

The fan posted the moment of his TikTok, rocking the same fit he wore at Harlow’s first stop on his first tour back in 2018, which also occurred in Birmingham and had less than 20 people in attendance, per the artist.

Harlow took a moment to show the picture of the sparsely attended concert during his performance, and also thanked the loyal supporter for showing up. “I love you man,” Jack said, eventually letting the fan come backstage to get a picture and one of his first merch pieces.

Harlow posted the photo of his 2018 Birmingham show on Instagram, reflecting on how much he’s grown as an artist.

“This is a photo of me performing at the very first show on my first tour ever. Birmingham, Alabama in 2018,” Harlow wrote in the caption. “Tonight is the last show of the tour I’m currently on…and its in Birmingham. Sold out. Thank u.”

Harlow was nominated for a Grammy this week for his contributions on Lil Nas X’s No. 1 track “Industry Baby.” It marked Harlow’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.