2018

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Mike Dean Interview on Recording With Kanye, etc
Music

Mike Dean Talks About Kanye West Discarding Entire 'Ye' Album to Restart Project Weeks Before Release

The producer/instrumentalist recalled the moment during a conversation with Nile Rodgers, saying he "came in one day and [Kanye had] erased the whole board."

Joshua Espinoza1427 days ago
Drake at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Music

Drake Sued Again for Copyright Infringement Over "In My Feelings" and "Nice for What"

Drake has been sued for a third time over his hit songs "In My Feelings" and "Nice for What," with the plaintiff accusing him of copyright infringement.

tara mahadevan1596 days ago
Jack Harlow performing at Rolling Loud.
Music

Jack Harlow Closes Tour by Shouting Out Fan in Crowd Who Was Also at the ‘Very First Show on My First Tour Ever’

Jack Harlow took a moment to show love to an OG fan on his final tour stop, a person who was also at the "very first show on my first tour ever" back in 2018.

Jordan Rose1697 days ago
dg
Music

Childish Gambino Sued by Artist Who Claims “This Is America” Ripped Off His Song

Back in 2018, Gambino's co-manager Fam revealed that "This Is America" dates back to 2015. The latest claim stems from a track first released in 2016.

Trace William Cowen1899 days ago
nicki minaj rich sex
Music

Rapper Sues Nicki Minaj for $200 Million Over "Rich Sex"

Queens rapper Jawara Headley, who goes by Brinx Billions, is suing Nicki Minaj for allegedly stealing his track "Rich Sex" for her 'Queen' album.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2020 days ago
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Donald Glover
Music

Donald Glover Teases New Music Project, Says Last Release 'Was Probably My Best'

Donald Glover provided a quick music update on Twitter, promising "there is a lot (of magic) coming," and listed some of his current favorite artists.

Joshua Espinoza2079 days ago
ti
Music

T.I. Considers His and Kanye's 2018 Debate Track "Ye vs. the People" a 'Perfect Record'

The infamous 2018 song is essentially a loosely scripted debate between the two artists set to music, with T.I. pushing back against MAGA-era 'Ye.

Trace William Cowen2101 days ago
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Russell Wilson Trolled on Twitter for 2018 ‘Mr. Unlimited’ Ad

People on Twitter resurfaced a two-year-old video of Wilson in which he claimed he gained motivation from the other side of his personality, Mr. Unlimited.

Xavier Hamilton2173 days ago
travis scott astroworld anniversary 2
Music

Travis Scott Thanks Fans for Support on 2-Year Anniversary of 'Astroworld' Release

"To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you," Travis Scott wrote of his third studio album, which dropped two years ago in 2018.

Abel Shifferaw2174 days ago
Jay Z and Beyoncé Knowles Carter attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash
Music

Jamaican Artist Sues Beyoncé and Jay-Z for Vocal Credit on "Black Effect"

Dr. L'Antoinette Stines claims her voice appeared on 2018's 'Everything Is Love' album without her consent and that she didn't receive any compensation.

Xavier Hamilton2222 days ago
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Snoop Dogg attends the Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party
Music

Here’s Why Snoop Dogg Thinks the Drake and Pusha-T Rap Beef Was a Draw

Snoop explained that Drake's marketing plan after taking a shot was a masterful chess move. 

Xavier Hamilton2342 days ago
jfk airport hotel
Life

Close to $1 Million in Pocket Change Left at Airports in 2018

Over $72,000 in loose change was found in John F. Kennedy airport alone.

Kyle Shokeye2606 days ago
Jason Momoa walks the blue carpet at the Sydney fan event
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Has Made $1 Billion in Global Box Office

'Aquaman''s ticket sales make the movie one of five films to pass the $1 billion mark in 2018.

Xavier Hamilton2742 days ago
b
Music

Beyoncé Looks Back on 2018 With Instagram Montage Clip

Beyoncé looks back on Coachella, OTR II, 'EVERYTHING IS LOVE,' and the rest of her prolific 2018.

Trace William Cowen2754 days ago
Kim and Kanye in NY
Music

Skillz Wraps Up 2018 With Some Help From Lil Duval

The end of the year wouldn’t be the same without Skillz’s annual 'Rap Up' series.

tara mahadevan2756 days ago
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UPS drone
Life

Drones Will Fly Over Times Square on New Year's Eve

This year the New York City Police Department is deploying drones to enforce security during the annual celebration.

Hannah Lifshutz2757 days ago

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