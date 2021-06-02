J. Prince prides himself on being a man of respect and principle. As a result, he was moved to take to social media where he condemned “young punks” for their lack of morality.

In Tuesday’s post, the Rap-A-Lot founder revealed that his nephew was shot and killed in their hometown of Houston, Texas. This moved him to put out a call of action for the “real ones” in the city.

“To all the real ones in every hood in H-Town, let’s not wait on the police to solve every problem for us. We have legal rights that need to be exercised to protect,” Prince wrote after explaining that his nephew was unarmed at the time of his death. “I have NO respect for you niggas around the world that call yourselves gangstas, killing unarmed, innocent people at nightclubs, homes, schools, malls, restaurants, churches, or wherever! … I wish immediate karma to all those who intentionally kill innocent people.”

This isn’t the first time J. Prince has used his voice to galvanize the streets. Most notably, Prince issued a stern warning to New York City after his artist, Almighty Jay, had his face slashed and chain taken. Prince’s voiced moved mountains and the necklace was successfully returned to him.