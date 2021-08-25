It’s been repeatedly proven that TikTok creators have the unique ability of taking songs from bygone eras, i.e. the 1977 Fleetwood Mac single “Dreams,” and recontextualizing them for the modern age. Now, that energy has been extended to a near-vintage J. Cole favorite.

“She Knows,” a track featuring Amber Coffman and Cults from the 2013 album Born Sinner, has—per stats shared by TikTok—inspired more than 230,000 creations on the platform. A dramatic uptick in activity surrounding the song, per TikTok, has been seen in recent weeks.

For the chart dated Aug. 24, “She Knows” was at No. 120 on Spotify’s top 200 U.S. tracks after first popping up on the chart at the beginning of this month.