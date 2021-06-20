Nearly a year after going viral with his charming TikTok video set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca is launching his own cranberry flavored alcoholic beverage.

TMZ reports Apodaca is teaming with BeatBox for a signature drink called Cranberry Dreams Cosmo. Priced at $3.99, the beverage contains 11.1% alcohol, which is the equivalent of four light beers, TMZ notes. The drink launched Sunday (June 20) in 2,000 liquor, grocery, and convenience stores, including chains like Circle K and Kroger. It will also be made available online later this month.

As you already know, Apodaca became an online phenomenon last year after posting a TikTok of himself skateboarding down an Idaho highway while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice set to Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Dreams.”

Not long after the clip went viral, Ocean Spray, thankful for the spontaneous publicity, gifted Apodaca a brand new truck full of his beloved cran-raspberry flavored juice. He later put together a selection of songs for a “Songs To Skate To” Tidal playlist, featuring “Dreams” and countless other great tracks.

“It’s just insane. I’m blessed and I’m happy that I’m being able to bless those around me,” Apodaca told People back in November of his newfound fame and the thousands he received in donations. “I didn’t ever think any of this would happen from the video. I’m just blessed that it is happening.”