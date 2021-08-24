Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is the best-performing rap album of 2021 so far, despite being released in 2020, according to a chart from Hits Daily Double.

The Year to Date Overall Activity chart looks at the best-performing albums of the year so far by sales, streams, and more.

Pop’s first posthumous album, for example, has seen 1,427,233,000 audio on demand streams and 161,976,000 video on demand streams, bringing its YTD activity to 1,104,000 and putting it only below two overall albums in 2021—Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.