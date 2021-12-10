J Balvin’s sixth studio album Jose, which has 24-songs, has now gotten even bigger.

The deluxe version of Balvin’s latest record was released on Friday, featuring five additional tracks, including the new track “Ego” and “In Da Getto” remixes. Along with the deluxe version, Balvin has also released a new music video for album standout “E40.”

The clip, directed by Jose Sagaró and seemingly filmed in a warehouse, shows Balvin living the fast life. It features the artist dancing alongside a woman as he’s surrounded by different shots of the same hot-red sports car and is catered to by a butler.

Around the initial album release in September, Balvin caught up with Complex’s Joe La Puma for an episode of Sneaker Shopping, where he talked about his his Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

“It took us two, three years to make this happen,” he said. “I get it, people weren’t catching up with what was going on worldwide with our movement. It’s all good, it’s all love. That was my biggest dream… This is just the first one, and I’m telling you [with the] second one, we went to another level.”