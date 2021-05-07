In celebration of his 36th birthday, J Balvin has dropped off his new song and accompanying video for “7 De Mayo.”

The intimate song shows flashbacks and footage of the Colombian singer’s rise to stardom, as well as what appear to be family photos from his childhood. “7 De Mayo” follows his Khalid-featuring song “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” “Tu Veneno,” and “Ma G,” which are all set to appear on his forthcoming album.

Alongside the new video’s arrival, Balvin’s documentary The Boy from Medellín has also been released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Matthew Heineman, the doc spotlights a huge moment in the singer’s career, when he played one of his largest sold-out concerts at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia in 2019.

Watch the video for “7 De Mayo” at the top.