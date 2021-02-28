J Balvin has released the official video for “Ma G.”

The track will appear on the Colombian artist’s upcoming fifth studio album, the follow-up to last year’s Colores.

“This new album is all about me,” Balvin told Rolling Stone. “It’s the first time I’m going to talk about personal stuff. I’ve never done that before … I’m definitely trying to just elevate every single aspect of myself with this album. You have to compete with yourself. It’s about trying to get better and better, and being fearless about it.”

You can check out the video via YouTube up top and stream the track now on all major platforms.

Balvin premiered “Ma G” earlier on Saturday ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In support of the track’s release, Balvin has teamed up with 747 and La Plaga Invade on a limited edition merch collection. The range includes a black varsity jacket with a wool body and leather sleeves, a pullover hoodie, cargo sweatpants, a protective face mask, and a leather vegan cap. You can purchase the pieces now on Balvin’s official online store.