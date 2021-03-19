J Balvin has blessed fans with a new track and an accompanying video.

The Colombian superstar kicked off the night of new music releases with “Tu Veneno,” a reggaeton track produced by Sky Rompiendo and Taiko. The song’s visual was directed by José-Emilio Sagaró and, according to Balvin’s Instagram post, was shot in NYC.

“Tu Veneno” serves as the second single off Balvin’s upcoming fifth solo album, the follow-up to to 2020’s Colores. The project will also include “Ma G,” which premiered last month ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight. The artist has yet to announce any more details about the album, including its title and expected release date. He did, however, describe it as a “fearless” and “personal” project that intended to showcase his evolution.

“This new album is all about me, it’s the first time I’m going to talk about personal stuff,” he said after debuting “Ma G.” “I’m definitely trying to just elevate every single aspect of myself with this album. You have to compete with yourself. It’s about trying to get better and better, and being fearless about it”.

You can watch the “Tu Veneno” visual up top and stream the single now on all major platforms.

Balvin recently announced a star-studded Las Vegas event called “Neón Experience.” Presented by Pollen Presents, the gig will include appearances by Karol G, Jhay Cortez, Rauw Alejandro, and Jowell & Randy as well as producers Tainy and “Tu Veneno” producr Rompiendo.

“It’s the first event we’ve announced since the pandemic,” Balvin’s manager Fabio Acosta told Billboard. “He will curate the entire weekend, down to the artists and themes. It’s the first time we do an event like this.”