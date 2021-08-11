Coming hot off the success of his album The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad has shared the visuals for his Lil Uzi Vert collab “From the Garden.” The kaleidoscopic video follows both Isaiah and Uzi as they meander around a lively town in the dead of night.

The music video comes as The House Is Burning debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which features Smino, SZA, 6lack, Kenny Beats, and more, moved roughly 41,000 total album equivalent units its first week. This is the first time the TDE MC has broken into the top 10 on the chart. Labeled as a comeback of sorts for the rapper, The House Is Burning is his first since 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade. During a recent cover story for Fader, Rashad explained that his fight with addiction stopped him from creating new tunes for a while.

“I was really disgruntled,” he explained. “Instead of just explaining myself, I just assumed that n***as knew. Or I would just be drunk spazzing. And nobody hears that. They just hear that you’re drunk. You know they called me Bobby Brown? That shit hurt the fuck out of my feelings. That’s the worst type of vibe ever.”

Rashad recently announced the multi-city Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, as well as The House Is Burning Experience, a one-of-a-kind livestream concert event that will see Rashad perform his new album in its entirety for the very first time. The livestream, which is a collaboration with Moment House, is set to kick off on Aug. 18.

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Isaiah Rashad Shares Leftover Track “200/Warning”

Check out the video for “From the Garden” up top.