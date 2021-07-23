Iggy Azalea went into full mama bear mode after a Twitter troll mocked her child’s outfit choice.

The online drama began earlier this week, after the Australian artist posted a photo of her and Playboi Carti’s toddler son, Onyx. The image showed the young boy in a bright green hooded ’fit that resembled a dinosaur costume.

“His outfit choice today,” Iggy captioned the Instagram story.

Though the post was far from controversial, one Twitter user decided to weigh in on the child’s admittedly adorable style, saying Carti needed to intervene ASAP and put Onyx in designer gear.

“Where carti at this n*gga needs to be in raf immediately,” the troll tweeted. “Iggy got him in a Dino suit and sandals.”

Iggy caught wind of the criticism and didn’t hesitate to call the troll out.

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit,” she responded. “Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame.”

Other users attempted to downplay the situation by telling Iggy that the initial comment wasn’t “that deep” and the user probably didn’t have “ill intent.” Iggy refused to accept any of it and issued a stern warning to Carti’s fans and anyone else who tries to “clown” her baby.

“My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on,” she wrote, “because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears. Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad.”

You can read Iggy’s responses below.

Iggy and Carti reportedly began dating in 2018, and confirmed the birth of Onyx in summer 2020. Several months after announcing the birth, Iggy took to social media to declare herself single. Though she would go on to accuse Carti of being a cheater and absentee father, she later told her fans they were on better terms and that she agreed to give Carti “a chance to do right by his son.”