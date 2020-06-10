In a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Iggy Azalea confirmed the birth of her son.

"I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words." Although she didn't confirm that Playboi Carti is the father, they've been romantically linked since 2018.

Last month, TMZ reported that Carti dropped $400,000 to buy a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which could indicate that he's making sure he's equipped with a family-friendly vehicle. Sources close to the couple explained that Carti wanted to have a car he could easily attach a seat for a baby in. While the base model of the SUV starts around $350k, Carti reportedly shelled out some extra cash for upgrades including fold-down TV screens similar to an airplane.

Both Iggy and Carti have been relatively quiet about their personal lives recently, so it remains to be seen whether Carti will make any public comments about the birth of Iggy's child.