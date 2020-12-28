After Iggy Azalea criticized Playboi Carti for not spending Christmas with their 9-month-old son Onyx, the two appear to have settled their issues.

Carti released his Whole Lotta Red album on Christmas, and as overjoyed as his fans were, Iggy wasn't too happy that he wasn't there to enjoy the holidays with their son. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on [me with] my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more?" she wrote in a deleted tweet, accusing Carti of cheating on her.

Iggy has since revealed that they spoke following the tweets and were able to come out the other end on better terms. "I've spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit's been... it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son," she wrote on Sunday. "That's all I wanted. I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I'm really just a baby angel."

Despite their productive conversation, she's made it clear that she has no plans of getting back together with Carti. When one fan expressed their concern that she might get back with him, she replied, "Girl i said he's being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain't no take backs on that! We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. Fuck no."

Carti, meanwhile, has posted both videos and pictures of him with Onyx on Twitter. Iggy retweeted one of his posts, suggesting that they're at least on good terms for the sake of the child. Outside of that, however, Carti has been relatively quiet when it comes to Iggy's accusations about infidelity and has instead focused on promoting his new album. In fact, he's even indicated that a deluxe version could be on the way soon.