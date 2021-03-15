Kaytranada—fresh off his two Grammy wins for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album—is set to headline Vans’ first-ever virtual House of Vans in Canada. Bringing together the brand’s pillars of skate, art, street culture, and music, the online format is meant to usher in a new era for the annual pop-up.

To convert the event into an online format, the skate brand teamed up with artist Ryan Thomas Monahan who handcrafted a miniature, seven-story House of Vans. The structure was then photographed and digitized so users could scroll through the different floors, each offering a different program.

“House of Vans is all about uplifting our creative community by providing them with a unique experience that champions self-expression. Since we can’t celebrate together in person this year, we’ve created an engaging digital platform to unite Vans fans—a place to learn, feel inspired, and have fun,” says Alex Auchu, Marketing Director at Vans Canada.

House of Vans will be available virtually from March 22 until March 25. Kaytranada is set to hit the virtual stage on March 24 at 9 p.m., after his brother Lou Phelps opens the set.

On top of the set, there will be an interactive skatepark, a community market, and art workshops. Toronto-based DJs Chippy Nonstop, Nino Brown, and BabyGirl will host “Intersessions,” a seminar addressing the music industry’s gender and sex power imbalance, while also teaching the fundamentals of DJing. Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers cartoonist Jay Howell will teach the tips and tricks of his trade, while Toronto-based pro baker Lindsey Bakes will host a cookie decorating seminar. The workshops can be registered for on the House of Vans website.

Staying true to Vans’ skate roots, House of Vans will also feature a video and interview series “highlighting boundary-pushing skate community leaders,” as well as a digital art exhibit.

Watch the teaser for House of Vans below.