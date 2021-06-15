Gunna has quickly become hip-hop’s favorite Gemini, which means the stars decided to come out to help the rapper celebrate his 28th birthday.

The Wunna artist celebrated his birthday with a dinner at an Aston Martin dealership in Los Angeles. He then went to Hollywood’s Highlight Room for a Playboy Bunny-themed birthday party where his high-profile peers like Drake, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and YSL honcho, Young Thug, were in attendance.

Throughout the night, Gunna was showered with extravagant gifts that included jewelry and mountains of cash like the $100,000 that Lil Baby gifted him.

The ritzy festivity was also proof that Gunna is a man of his word. Leading up to the party, he told TMZ that he planned on spending half a ticket on the luxurious affair.