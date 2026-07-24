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Gunna BLINDFOLD (feat. Lil Baby) [Official Video]
Music

Gunna and Lil Baby Put Their Twist on 'Bird Box' in "Blindfold" Video

The response to this song has Gunna thinking it's time for the duo to really rekindle their connection with another joint mixtape.

Xavier Hamilton2152 days ago
Gunna 200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA
Music

Gunna Drops Music Video for "200 FOR LUNCH" and "DIRTY DIANA"

Young Stoner Life's Gunna gave fans a 2 for 1 by packaging his "200 FOR LUNCH" visual with a video for the track "DIRTY DIANA."

Xavier Hamilton2166 days ago
Gunna 'WUNNA' Deluxe
Music

Stream Gunna's 'Wunna Deluxe' Album f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and Yak Gotti

In true Gemini fashion, Gunna decided to add another side to his 'WUNNA' album by releasing a deluxe version.

Xavier Hamilton2193 days ago
Gunna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Music

Gunna Says Young Thug Is the Best Rapper Alive in New Interview

Young Thug and his YSL protégé, Gunna, talk about Wal-Mart, pet peeves, high school crushes, and more during their conversation for 'Interview Magazine.'

Xavier Hamilton2251 days ago
Gunna Predicts "WUNNA" Will Go No. 1 and How He Spent $40K With Young Thug
Music

Gunna Predicts "WUNNA" Will Go No. 1 and How He Spent $40K With Young Thug

<p>Gunna Zoom'ed with Speedy to talk details of his new album "WUNNA," how it is his best work up to date and how he misses being able to perform live.&nbsp;</p>

Complex2256 days ago
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