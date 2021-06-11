Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have shared the deluxe version of their joint album 1176, which includes six new songs and a remix of “How Many” with Rick Ross. The duo also dropped a brand new music video to accompany the track, which you can watch above.

“!llmind and I made way too many songs,” Guapdad said in a press release. “So many that I couldn’t help but feel like the world has to hear them. I held back on features for the first release so with this one I decided to drop the ‘biggest’ one. Rick Ross gave me his blessing on this album making it a true Deluxe.”

Guapdad and !llmind shared the original version of 1176 back in March, with features from Buddy, P-Lo, and Tish Hyman.

Stream the deluxe version of 1176 below.