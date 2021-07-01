In a world where rappers are targets of cops and would-be robbers, and even fans are ripe to clown artists on social media, peer encouragement is valuable. Herbo knows how low it can get. He says that 2018 and 2019 were rough years for him as he fought two cases: a 2018 gun charge (after his limo driver told police he and two others had guns) and a 2019 battery charge after an alleged altercation with his ex Ariana Fletcher. Those two cases had him “stuck in Chicago.” Remembering that period, he says, “I missed $4, maybe $5 million that I could’ve made over the year in shows, potentially.” The stagnancy and stress of open cases spiraled him into anxiety and depression.

He references his trials on 25’s “Stand the Rain,” rhyming, “2018, shit was different, what a year/ 2019 it was tough, but I’m like fuck it, it’s in the rear/ 2020 COVID hit and I’m just gettin’ shit in gears/ I ain’t even reach all my goals and I’m still shittin’ on my peers.” He says 2019’s PTSD wasn’t created from a great mental space, but he’s happy with the reception.

“I had people who told me I changed their life,” he says. “I helped them get through a lot of their darkest times, where they were losing a family or friend or getting through college. I’ve heard all those kinds of stories, where I feel like I’m speaking for them. I rap about the trauma that I went through, and to make my generation better, speaking my truths. I have those records where I’m flexing and bragging and boasting, but I’m not that artist. I don’t rap about how many chains and all the shit I got, but I got it.”

One of Herbo’s next goals after releasing 25 is to complete an album with his “brother” Lil Bibby, a project tentatively titled No Limitations that he has grand plans for: “It will be one of the best joint projects to ever come out of all time, I’m stampin’ it.”

“I need to just drag Bibby in the studio, for real,” Herbo says of the rapper-turned-Grade A Productions boss. “Bibby has all these moments where he’s just in the studio working, going crazy, then he’s like, ‘I ain’t on that, man. I’m going to go buy some more property, go get some more artists.’”

You might be wondering how they’ll rekindle the chemistry of 2012, when they were both two young kids on 79th Street, hanging around each other every day. Well, Herbo says the plan is to go back there—literally.

“We’re going to go back to Chicago, and go in our neighborhood and probably rent an apartment or even buy a whole building,” he says. “[We’re gonna] fix that bitch up enough where we can live in it, where it’s like we’re still in the hood, but we got our shit looking nice and comfortable enough for us.”

Herbo’s hope is that being in the midst of the “trenches” will take him and Bibby back to the creative zone they were in when they fell in love with rap. “We’re really back in the same environment that made us who we are, and we’re going to record a project there, and lock in. That’s a scary sight,” he excitedly affirms, “as far as lyricism and the shit we’re going to accomplish. [Also in terms of what] we’re going to be saying and how we’re going to be feeling back in that environment just rapping.

“It might sound dangerous,” he qualifies, his hands out like he’s a conductor seeking to keep calm. “But it’s not. We’re going to make sure we’re good.” He mentions setting up cameras and 24-hour security to keep things cool, and says their plan is to start recording “ASAP, ASAP.”

It’s an unorthodox recording plan, but Herbo feels it’s a necessary step in his mission of “wanting to go down as one of the greatest” in rap. Beyond taking it back home, though, he also has plans to go abroad.

“I never got a chance to really enjoy the fruits of my labor,” he admits. “I’m so busy working and just taking this shit head-on like a champ, where it’s like, I’m going to need a break soon, man.”

Herbo says he wants to go to Greece, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and “a bunch of Islands.” He explains, “It’s so much of the world I need to go see, bro. I ain’t never been to Europe. None of that shit. I never did a show out there. I want to go see the world and enjoy myself, man. I feel like I need to go sit on a beach and just reflect on life. And I think when I do that, I’m going to come back to the States better than ever, ready to work.”

For now, his next stop is “the other side of town,” as a member of his crew proclaims toward the end of filming. It’s time to get that meal he wanted after a long day of work.